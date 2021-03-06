SC Philharmonic will play patriotic concert with firework finale at Segra Park

This is the first time the SC Philharmonic will perform as a full orchestra on the baseball diamond on July 3.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Philharmonic will perform a full orchestral patriotic concert with a firework finale on July 3 at Segra Park.

Gates will open for the concert at 7 p.m., music begins at 8:30 p.m. and the fireworks will launch at 9:15 p.m. The concert will last one hour.

Tickets are $10, and children 12 and under are free. People with a valid military ID receive $2 off one ticket.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Monday, June 7, and will be available for purchase at the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park, over the phone by calling the Fireflies Box Office at (803) 726-4487, or online at FirefliesTickets.com.

The SCU Kids Zone at Segra Park will be open for the event.

Concessions, including alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase. Parking for the event will be $5 and will follow the same parking guidelines that are in place for Fireflies games.

No cash will be accepted in the ballpark or parking lots, according to Segra Park.

The event will operate under Segra Park’s Clear Bag Policy which can be found online here.

"Over the past year, our partnership with our friends at the SC Philharmonic has expanded exponentially,” said Fireflies team President John Katz. “Having the opportunity to celebrate America with a full orchestra and the biggest Fireworks show in Segra Park’s history is something we are all looking forward to.”