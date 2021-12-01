SC police beefing up security at the statehouse after FBI warning

All 50 state capitals are increasing law enforcement security after the warning of potential armed protests nationwide.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina law enforcement agencies are ramping up security at the state capitol after the FBI warned them about armed protests nationwide.

According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, the Columbia Police Department is working with state and federal partners to monitor and engage in intelligence gathering related to events leading up to and including Inauguration Day. The police department is also monitoring social media, human intelligence, and other sources regarding upcoming planned or spontaneous events.

"City of Columbia citizens can expect to see high visible police presence on and around the South Carolina State House, or other identified protest locations as events are announced or detected. Other law enforcement partner assets, such as mobile field force, hazardous device units, aviation, and tactical teams will all be available for our consideration," Chief Holbrook said.

The 2020 Critical Incident Review Book has information about how the CPD plans to handle anything that might occur. The 92-page documents better police response and actions in the wake of last May's violent protest in Columbia and the summer's ongoing unrest.