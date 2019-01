GEORGETOWN, S.C. — A police office in Georgetown has been arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident.

Brandon Rowell, 26, is charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Georgetown County deputies say a woman suffered visible injuries during a physical altercation with Rowell.

Rowell and the woman have a child together, according to a report.

A bond hearing is expected Wednesday for Rowell, who was booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center.