SC Ports to get its 1st woman CEO when Newsome retires

CHARLESTON, S.C. — When South Carolina Ports CEO Jim Newsome retires next year, he will hand over running of the port in Charleston on July 1 to Barbara Melvin, the first woman to lead a top 10 container port in the United States.

After 13 years as president and CEO of South Carolina Ports, Jim Newsome on Monday announced his plans today to retire from the helm on June 30, at which time he will serve as an executive advisor to the port.

Newsome has served at the helm of South Carolina Ports since 2009. During his tenure, officials say Newsome has significantly enhanced port operations, grown the port’s cargo base with strategic investments, led the doubling of cargo volumes in a decade, and successfully undertaken vital infrastructure projects.

SC Ports COO Barbara Melvin will become president and CEO of South Carolina Ports on July 1. Melvin will be the sixth leader in the history of the port and the first woman to lead a top 10 U.S. operating container port.

Regarding the announcement of Barbara Melvin as his replacement, Newsome said, "It is truly a great sign of success to name a successor within your own team. Barbara Melvin will continue to build on our success, ensuring a very bright future for SC Ports and for South Carolina.”

