CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina preacher and his wife have been jailed on separate charges related to an investigation that was triggered by the kidnapping of a 2-month-old baby.

Citing a Laurens County sheriff's release, news outlets report 31-year-old Jennifer Bunting English was arrested Sept. 21 after the mother of the infant she was babysitting reported her child hadn't been returned and the babysitter stopped communicating.

Deputies found her smoking marijuana around the child. She is charged with kidnapping and unlawful conduct toward a child.

During the investigation, deputies found her husband, 33-year-old David English, helped her obtain illegal drugs and assaulted her earlier that week, causing significant injuries. He was booked Monday on charges of second-degree domestic violence and unlawful conduct toward a child.

It's unclear whether the couple has lawyers.

