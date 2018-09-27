COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina prosecutor is expected to appear in state court related to alleged misspending of public funds.

Related: Solicitor Dan Johnson faces new charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office

A bond hearing is set for Thursday afternoon for 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson in the same Richland County courthouse where he has served as prosecutor.

Johnson was suspended from office last week following his indictment on more than two dozen federal charges including wire fraud and theft of government funds. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the state charges days later.

Related: Court suspends law license for Solicitor Dan Johnson

Authorities have been investigating Johnson's spending habits and trips to locations including Amsterdam, Colombia and the Galapagos Islands.

Related: FBI, SLED Looking Into Spending of 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson

Johnson recently lost a primary bid for a third term and hasn't responded to messages about charges against him. No court dates have been set on the federal charges.

Related: Byron Gipson Defeats Dan Johnson in 5th Circuit Solicitor Primary

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.