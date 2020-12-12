SC Prosecutor trades Christmas toy donations for community service hours

Because of COVID-19, in-person community service has been harder to complete. Because of this, more participants used the toy drive this year to satisfy hours.

GREENWOOD, S.C. — The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office allows people to donate toys for their Christmas toy drive and receive community service hours in return.

According to the office, the annual toy donation has happened over several decades and spanned three Solicitors.

“This is truly my favorite time of year at work,” said 8th Circuit Pre-Trial Intervention Director Dale Allen. “I have the best seat in the house because I get to see not only the joy of those receiving the gifts, but also the joy of those giving the gifts.”

According to the release, from August until December, participants who are in programs like PTI, Alcohol Education Program, and Traffic Education Program can bring a toy to donate to the drive in return for five hours of credit towards their community service. The toys must be at least $10, and every $30 spent counts for five hours.

Because of COVID-19, in-person community service has been harder to complete. Because of this, more participants used the toy drive this year to satisfy hours. According to the office, they had even more toys this year than in years past.

“I can’t think of any other single function in my office that so perfectly exemplifies our mission of balancing accountability with restorative justice to make our communities safer places to live,” 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said of the annual toy donation. “These participants in our diversion programs get to experience the true joy of giving back in a community while gaining the valuable second chance of keeping their criminal record clean. It is my prayer that each toy will find its way into the hands of the right child and bring a smile to their face in what has been a very difficult year for our nation.”

The Solictor's Office partners with Laurens SAFE Home and Salvation Army, and other nonprofits, social services agencies and law enforcement agencies to distribute the toys.