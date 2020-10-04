CHARLESTON, S.C. — After recommendations from customers, a pub in Charleston has starting taking 'wall dollars' down to pay furloughed staff.

According to a Facebook Post, The Griffon, a bar and grill in Charleston has had to furlough employees because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrons started reaching out via social media, email, and messages suggesting that the bar remove some of the dollar bills on the walls to help employees. They have already started taking some of the money from the walls to give to staff.

The Griffon

Customers who have left a dollar that may have been taken down are encouraged to be glad.

In the post, the pub writes "We don’t intend to remove them all but if your bill is taken down please take comfort that it has been used to help someone in need."

The post finished with a call to continue social distancing until "we can get this mess under control."

It also says they'll need help re-filling the walls when it's safe enough to do so.