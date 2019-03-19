COLUMBIA, S.C. — Volunteers from South Carolina are headed out-of-state to help those affected by recent disasters.

The Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross is sending 10 volunteers in total: two to Alabama, seven to Kansas/ Nebraska and one to Iowa for a two-to-three-week mission.

Several states have seen the affects of recent flooding and tornadoes in the area, so volunteers will provide food and relief supplies.

Volunteers will also help operate shelters where 585 people across Mississippi, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota spent Sunday night.

If you would like to donate, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text "REDCROSS" to 90999 to make a $10 donation