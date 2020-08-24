x
SC Red Cross sends volunteers to Gulf area for hurricane help

Eighteen volunteers from the Palmetto state are headed to Florida and Alabama to help

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With two hurricanes headed to the gulf area, the South Carolina Red Cross is sending volunteers to help.

Disaster-workers from the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross are deploying to Alabama and Florida to help communities that are preparing for the impacts of two Tropical Storms.  

Eighteen volunteers from Greenville to Pawleys Island are on the road. 

All volunteers have been screened and show no symptoms of COVID-19. 

They have also completed COVID-19 operating procedure training.

