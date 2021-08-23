SC Red Cross volunteers deploying to NC in response to flooding

Two volunteers are deploying virtually, and four volunteers are deploying in person to support the distribution of emergency supplies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disaster workers from the American Red Cross of South Carolina are deploying to support disaster relief efforts in Haywood County, North Carolina, where remnants of Tropical Storm Fred caused severe flooding that flooded or washed away homes and roads.

Officials say the number of volunteers deployed may change over the coming days, but currently, two volunteers are deploying virtually, and four volunteers are deploying in person to support the distribution of emergency supplies, for a total of six volunteers from the South Carolina Region. The Red Cross of South Carolina says it stands ready to send additional disaster-workers as requested.

Last week, heavy rain from Tropical Storm Fred drove the flooding in Haywood County, and some parts of western North Carolina received more than 10 inches, raising the Pigeon River to more than 9 feet above flood stage. The Red Cross is assisting impacted individuals by providing overnight shelter stays, meals and snacks, and clean-up kits.