South Carolina Red Cross sending more volunteers to help Kentucky

On Wednesday, the Red Cross of South Carolina announced they are sending more volunteers to support relief efforts in Kentucky.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — On Wednesday, the South Carolina Red Cross announced they are sending more volunteers to provide services to tornado victims in Kentucky.

The state's Red Cross began sending people on Monday, including Joe Roediger from Charleston.

"The shock is starting to wear off and reality is starting to set in for the folks whose homes have been damaged," Roediger said. "They're starting to ask what's going to happen? What do I do now? Where do go?"

Volunteers from Kentucky and other states are working to clear debris, and also working in support centers to provide mental, spiritual, and financial services to tornado victims.

"The folks here are truly phenomenal," Roediger said. "They're volunteering because it's personal to them. This is they're home and they just want to reach out and help people."

Roediger is providing support in Bowling Green, KY. He said the outpouring and giving has been amazing.

"The school that I am at, they've empty several classrooms and they're filled with, literally floor to ceiling, with clothes, toys, toiletries, canned food, just all kinds of stuff to the point where the folks in the area had to start turning people away," Reodiger said. "The response has been incredible."

He said victims have not been able to return home, but once that happens, reality will set in. From volunteers to tornado victims, Roediger told News 19 he spoke to and provide mental support to around 60 people, on Tuesday.

"People start walking around to their homes, and we accompany them and we're just there for whatever support they need," Roediger said. "If it's to help them look for things, or just to talk to them, or just to offer some coping skills to get them through that point, is what we're there for."

Kentucky resident Brea Schofield says the destruction left behind from the tornado is unbelievable.

"It's definitely not going to be the same for a very long time," Schofield said. "I don't even know how to feel at this point. It's kind of just like a numb feeling. Seeing all the devastation and everything."

Wednesday morning, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster authorized the state's Emergency Management Division to send its Chief of Operations Support and Logistics, Guy Gierhart, to Kentucky to assist their recovery efforts.

While there, Gierhart will be coordinating disaster relief personnel and supplies coming into the state from all over the country.

Roediger encourages everyone to help victims any way they can.