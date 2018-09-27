Florence, SC (WLTX) - A case of West Nile Virus was reported in Florence, a South Carolina city recently affected by flooding from Hurricane Florence.

DHEC notified the City of Florence Thursday that one of its residents contracted the West Nile Virus from a mosquito bite, according to a press release from the city.

In a Facebook post, the city stated the affected area includes Cherokee Road, Florence Country Club Golf Course, South Irby Street and Wimbledon Drive south of 2nd Loop.

In response, city crews will continue mosquito prevention with a weekly fogger truck and larval control. City representative will also deliver educational information and resources to residents within a mile radius of the reported case.

In areas with "negligent in property maintenance," Florence's Codes Enforcement Office will address nuisance concerns. To report nuisance maintenance concerns, call the Codes Enforcement Office at 843-665-3193 or 843-665-2047

The city asks all residents to pay attention to areas that hold water on their properties, and eliminate any water-filled containers. To request a larvicide briquette, contact the Public Works Department at 843-665-3236.

For more information, visit the websites for the SCDHEC, CDC and American Mosquito Control Association.

© 2018 WLTX