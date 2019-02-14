MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — When you win $200,000 for Valentine's Day, the typical chocolate and flowers will no longer stand a chance.

Well that may be the case for one Mount Pleasant resident after a win in South Carolina's Palmetto Cash 5.

It's unclear if the $200,000 winnings will go towards a lavish holiday dinner, but the winner did say they are going to "plan a little bit of fun for the family." However, paying some bills did make the list as well.

The winner personally selected the five matching number. They also Powered-Up with a 2x multiplier to increase the prize.

The Northwoods Boulevard Express Inc., in North Charleston received a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.