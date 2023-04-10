South Carolina seeing effects of respiratory virus season, DHEC says

DHEC says virus numbers are up, especially among children. But, they say the start of this year’s season is looking better than last year's.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Respiratory virus season has begun, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says the state is seeing its effects already.

“We have seen increases in COVID and flu, especially in children,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of SC DHEC. “Not so much in RSV yet, thankfully.”

It's common for people to get sick from respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, the flu and RSV in the fall and winter, as school is in session and more people are staying indoors.

But, DHEC’s director says this year’s season got off to a better start than last year’s.

“Because last year we had that big burst up front, we don’t seem to be seeing that as much,” Simmer said. “But definitely they're going up, they’ll probably continue to go up for the next couple of months.”

Simmer says that means now is a good time to get your COVID shot if you haven’t already.

DHEC is now treating COVID as an endemic virus due to lower case and hospitalization rates and more availability of these vaccines.

“Number one thing is when you’re eligible, get vaccinated,” Simmer said.

Some South Carolinians, like college student Shelby Fritz, are taking steps to stay safe this time of year.

“I’m a little nervous, honestly, being on campus and like football games and everything like that,” Fritz said. “I always keep hand sanitizer in my backpack, just in case. But I do wash my hands frequently and I got all my shots.”

If you do feel sick or have been in contact with someone who is sick, DHEC’s recommendations have stayed the same-- consider wearing a mask and getting tested.