Greenville, SC (Greenville News) - A Greenville County restaurant owner is recovering from stab wounds after deputies said a customer attacked him over a food order Monday night.

James Edward Lowery Jr., 26, of the 1900 block of Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Arrest warrants state Lowery stabbed someone at the Sr. Salsa Mexican restaurant during an argument about a food order around 8 p.m. Monday. Witnesses stated they heard Lowery say he was "going to kill" the man before stabbing him in numerous places on his body.

That man stabbed was the restaurant owner, Armando Cervantes, according to family friend, Rita Simons, who said she used to be his neighbor.

Simons said Cervantes was stabbed three times.

Lowery was also injured during the altercation. Both he and the Cervantes were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Ryan Flood, a spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

A fundraiser was started Tuesday on Facebook to help Cervantes' family raise money for medical expenses in light of the attack.

Simons said Cervantes has owned the restaurant for many years and is the sole provider for his family.

"He takes care of his entire family and his grand kids. He probably works 90 hours a week," Simons said. "He is the kindest, most giving man I have ever met in my life."

Simons said he treats his restaurant customers like his own family.

"When you walk in, you’re family. You're not just customers, you're guests in their home," Simons said. "I didn’t think anybody would harm Armando. He has no enemies."

She said when Lowery began to become belligerent, Cervantes tried to get him to leave to protect the other patrons.

Simons said Cervantes was in surgery overnight but is expected to make a full recovery in time.

"He's in extreme pain," she said.

Sr. Salsa is at 1616 Woodruff Road. Lowery was arrested and booked in jail on Tuesday, according to online jail records.

