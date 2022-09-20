x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

School bus crashes into South Carolina store, 7 sent to hospital

The store, which was closed at the time, serves as a bus stop for high school students. One student waiting for the bus was hit.
Credit: AP
A school bus crashed the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. 2022 into Neighbor Store in North Charleston, S.C. Authorities reported at least eight people, including seven students, were injured in the collision. (Andrew Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A school bus crashed into a store in South Carolina on Tuesday, hitting one student outside and sending seven people to the hospital, authorities said.

The front of the school bus was inside the brick building in North Charleston up to its windshield and the rear emergency door of the bus was open in TV footage from the scene.

The driver, four students on board the bus and two other students were sent to the hospital. All the injuries appeared to be minor, North Charleston Police spokesperson Harv Jacobs told media outlets.

RELATED: Parents concerned about students sitting on the floors of buses in Richland 2

The bus was carrying eight elementary students to North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School when it veered out of control while making a turn and slammed into the Neighbor Store around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

The store, which was closed at the time, serves as a bus stop for high school students. One student waiting for the bus was hit and another was struck by a tree branch, Jacobs said.

Officials initially said a third student outside the bus was injured, but said that report was in error.

Police are investigating the crash.

RELATED: Brawl on South Carolina school bus leads to parent hopping on, driver diverting to sheriff's office

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

USC coach Beamer apologizes for event on Saturday game

Before You Leave, Check This Out