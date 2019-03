SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter school bus crashed into a home, causing severe damage to the house but no serious injuries to the students.

The collision happened Friday afternoon McCray's Mill Road, which is near Sumter High School.

The school district said the bus was number 215, and was carrying five Kingsbury Elementary School students at the time.

A spokesperson for the school said the students were assessed at the scene by EMS and released to the custody of their parents. There's no word on the condition of the driver.

Pictures from the scene showed heavy damage to the front of the bus. There was also damage to the side of the vehicle as well.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.