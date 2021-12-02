Beloved South Carolina teacher 'left a mark on everybody she touched'

36-year-old Jessica Munyon, a teacher at SC Whitmore School, died Wednesday after her vehicle was hit by another car fleeing law enforcement officers in the Upstate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina school community is in mourning following the death of one of their beloved teachers.

36-year-old Jessica Munyon, a teacher at SC Whitmore School, died Wednesday after her vehicle was hit by another car fleeing law enforcement officers in Spartanburg County.

A male suspect was arrested, but has yet to be identified.

"This guy made an incredibly bad choice," said Spartanburg County Sheriff, Chuck Wright. "Now we've got a family, a church, a school, a mother, a father, all of their lives have changed forever because of this guy's bad actions."

News 19 talked with students and administrators from SC Whitmore School about the legacy Munyon leaves behind.

"It was way more than just content for her. She really wanted to get to know you, she wanted to make it personal," said John Loveday, Executive Director of SC Whitmore School.

From the moment she was hired in 2016, administrators at South Carolina Whitmore School knew Jessica Munyon was special.

"We saw the energy and we felt it," said Loveday. "We could gauge that authenticity with her and we knew that she was here for the right reason."

Munyon's role was unique. Working for South Carolina Whitmore, she was able to teach from her home in Moore, South Carolina, to students from across the state.

The Columbia-based school is 100% virtual and welcomes teachers and students from all 46 counties.

"She really wanted to impact kids not just in Spartanburg County, but in Richland County, and Horry County, and Charleston County," Loveday explained. "She truly believed in bringing high-quality public education across South Carolina, regardless of your ZIP code."

Teaching was a calling for Munyon and her family, according to Loveday. He says her mother was also a teacher.

At SC Whitmore School, Munyon taught all sorts of classes and electives.

She was a department chair, part of the School Improvement Team and a student advisor.

Abigail Hickman from Blythewood was in Munyon's entrepreneurship class.

"She was a great teacher," said Hickman, a senior at SC Whitmore School. "At the drop of a hat she would be willing to help you in any way she can, no matter what. You don't have to worry about feeling judged by her or that she would not help you. She would do anything she could to help you."

From conversations with students and administrators, we learned Munyon believed in her students and took the time to understand their challenges.

"I may have never met her in-person, but I feel like if I did, I feel like I would have been her friend from years ago," said Hickman. "I would go back to day one just to have her class again if I could."

The school board is planning to discuss how they will honor their teacher's legacy.

"This young lady has left a mark on everybody that she touched. You will never be the same when you're around her. Her students will miss her dearly, but a piece of her lives on in all of the things she's taught them," said SC Whitmore School Board Chair, Shennice Cleckley. "Her legacy will always be there."