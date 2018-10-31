Spartanburg County, SC (WLTX) - A woman was the victim of a hit-and-run Tuesday morning, and now troopers are looking for information about the suspect.

A car hit the victim and fled on Fernwood Glendale Road near Jesse Elementary School in Spartanburg around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman, who troopers say was a school crossing guard, suffered serious injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should call the SC Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

