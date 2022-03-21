x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

SC Senate seeks regular money to put more sand on beaches

Local governments would have to match any money given away from the fund.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state Senate may soon take up a bill that would provide money on a regular basis to help pump sand onto eroding South Carolina beaches. 

The bill sponsored by Sen. Chip Campsen would take 25% of all entertainment admission taxes and put them into the beach renourishment fund. 

The Post and Courier newspaper reported that would be about $9 million each year. Local governments would have to match any money given away from the fund. 

The bill passed a subcommittee and will likely head to the Senate floor soon.

Currently, projects are funded by the state individually as they come in.

RELATED: South Carolina pier nears re-opening date 5 years after Hurricane Matthew damage

RELATED: South Carolina beach named among best in America by Tripadvisor

In Other News

Charles Bierbauer on Russia's Poland threat