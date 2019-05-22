COLUMBIA, S.C. — Perfect attendance for a year is amazing, but making it to school every day for 12 years straight just seems impossible — not for Zhariah Walker.

Walker is senior at Lower Richland High School, and she is about to graduate with 12 years of perfect attendance.

This achievement was one Walker seemed destined to meet, since her mother Tracee and older brother Jamal both reached perfect attendance when they were in school.

“The bar was set high, and I was determined to reach it,” Walker said.

Walker doesn't plan to stop with perfect attendance, she is headed to college to study business administration. And with her belief in hard work, perseverance and resilience, this soon-to-be graduate is destined for so much more.