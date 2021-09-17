SC State drama director to be in new movie

Ursula O. Robinson appears in a new movie out today called, "Lady of the Manor"

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A childhood dream is becoming a reality for a South Carolina State University Director of Theatre, Ursula O. Robinson.

"I used to watch the Oscars and the Tony Awards as a kid," said Robinson. "My family would make special times to see those things, and I dreamed of myself being in those positions."

But dreams have come true for Robinson.

She appears in a new movie, Lady of the Manor, which is being released today. She plays a feisty clerk of court.

The drama professor says her goal to appear in national movies wasn't an easy path.

"I was discouraged from it in graduate school," said Robinson. "An agent told me that I would have to grow into my face because I was a heavy-set woman, but my face was young. She said I would get cast for older roles because of my size, but my face was too young to play those roles. That discouraged me, so I went with my second dream, which was teaching."

This isn't the first time Robinson has been on the big screen.

She says she was an extra in some indie films.

The university's drama professor said that this new film has kicked started her career and she hopes to land bigger gigs in future movies, tv-series, and commercials. She also hopes her students will learn from her journey as they watch the new film together later this evening.

"What do you with when you graduate with a theatre degree or a mass communications degree," asked Robinson? "What do you do with those degrees because the road to success is not linear in those particular fields. What I'm showing you is a way to make it happen."