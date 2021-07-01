SC State Fair accepting competitive exhibition entries

More than $300,000 in awards will be presented to winning exhibitions at the 2021 South Carolina State Fair.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the 2021 South Carolina State Fair on the horizon, Fair officials are ready to begin accepting entries for the various competitive exhibitions. Focusing on the categories of agriculture, art, crafts, flowers and livestock, these displays will showcase the best that the state has to offer.

More than $300,000 is set to be awarded to winners in the dedicated categories of agriculture, beef cattle, dairy cattle, dairy goat, fine art, flowers, home & craft, sheep, smallstock, student art, swine, youth horse, and youth market goat.

“Our competitive events are a hallmark of our annual fair and showcase the amazing talents of South Carolina residents,” says General Manager Nancy Smith, who served as the 2020 chair of the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions. “We are thrilled to bring people together again to celebrate South Carolina’s rich history — while showcasing the best from local artisans and farmers alike.”

For those who would like to throw their hat in the ring and compete, you can view the department Exhibit Guide and enter online via: SC State Fair Competitions. Entries will be accepted now through Wednesday, September 1, 2021.