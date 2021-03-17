SC State University opens food pantry for students during the pandemic

The Bulldog Express Pantry resource is meant to provide students with free food, toiletries, and other necessities weekly.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The growing needs of South Carolina State University students during the pandemic inspired the student government association to open up the Bulldog Express Pantry.

"A dorm director came to us and said, I have a student who doesn't have anything, I'm helping him out, but we need some people to help us," said SGA President Javonni Ayers.

It's a resource to provide students with free food, toiletries, and other necessities weekly.

"During the pandemic, it's been like, I don't have it, and my family doesn't it either, so who am I going to rely on for help? With the Bulldog express, people will have that third leg to lean on," explained SC State student Jamie Gilmore.

Gilmore is a junior at SC State. He says the Bulldog Express Pantry will help him and other students who may not have transportation to stores to get what they need.

"I don't have a vehicle," said Gilmore. "It will take me an hour to walk to Walmart.. So, if you don't have groceries that day or someplace is closed because it's too late, then you're pretty much out of luck until the next day."

The pantry is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, for on and off-campus students. Each student can select five items they need each week. All of the items in the pantry are donated by several organizations. Anyone can donate goods to the pantry. You just have to email the SGA office at sga@scsu.edu. SGA members are urging their peers to take advantage of this resource, especially during the pandemic.