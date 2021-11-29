SC State hosts Giving Tuesday fundraiser to support school programs, initiatives

The university says its Giving Tuesday fundraiser will help raise necessary funds for its art programs and other initiatives on campus. The remaining funds will help

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University is currently raising $1.25 million for its annual fund in honor of the school's 125th anniversary. It's hosting its annual Giving Tuesday fundraiser will help bring it closer to that goal.

“Some of these programs that just for years have kind of been neglected and now we just want to give them that extra push and that shine and luster that they once had," said SC State alumni director Davion Petty.

The university says its Giving Tuesday fundraiser will help raise necessary funds for its art programs and other initiatives on campus. The remaining funds will help its students in need.

“90 percent of our students are on financial aid programs and so the money that’s raised will help benefit those students as well," said Petty.

On Tues., Nov. 30, SC State University will hold #GivingTuesday. Bulldogs get ready to show your tenacity and appreciation for the university by making your financial contributions online.



Give online: https://t.co/ZUGRXXZrLt pic.twitter.com/x6P2Qsmxzo — SC State University (@SCSTATE1896) November 29, 2021

Currently SC State is $100,000 dollars away from that goal.

“We would like to use this as a way to get across the finish line," he said.

Petty said this fundraiser is a way for people to show their appreciation to the contributions of SC State.

“It helped so many organizations as well as enhanced the lives of so many people and so this is just a way to say thank you for what this institution has done for so many," said Petty.

People can donate over the phone (803) 536.8742, online, or even by mail.

Mail to:

Institutional Advancement

SC State University

PO Box 7305

300 College Street, NE