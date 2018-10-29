Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - SC State officials say a student was the victim of an armed robbery.

A campus-wide text and email alert was sent out just before 4:30 am Monday saying it happened at Hugine Suites.

Officials say after the robbery, the suspect ran.

According to SCSU, Hugine Suites is a co-ed upperclassmen housing complex that has a maximum of 755 students living there.

Each suite has four bedrooms, a common area, two bathrooms, a washer and dryer, a refrigerator and microwave. They are also fully furnished with beds, desks, closets, nightstands, couches, tables and chairs.

Campus public safety is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 803-536-7188.

RELATED: Here's what safety measures are in place at SC State university

This is the second armed robbery at Hugine Suites this school year.

The first was back in August.

There is no word if any arrests were made after that incident.

Related: Police investigating armed robbery on SC State campus

© 2018 WLTX