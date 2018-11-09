Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's State Museum plans to stay open Tuesday as Hurricane Florence approaches.

The museum hopes to offer a "safe place for displaced families and activities for kids out of school."

Free general admission is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 11 for out-of-school kids ages 12 and under, as well as families evacuating from the state's coast.

All four floors of the museum are open, including the Boeing Observatory, Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson Jr. 4D Theater and the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. An extra fee will be required for The Planetarium and 4D theater, which are showing "Ice Age: No Time For Nuts 4D" and "National Parks Adventure."

For more information, visit scmuseum.org.

© 2018 WLTX