South Carolina State Museum excited to welcome kids to in-person summer camps

Last year, the summer camps were held virtually due to the pandemic. This year, the museum will be offering have in-person camps.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Museum is looking forward to welcoming kids back for in-person summer camps in 2021.

Amber Rubinson in West Columbia talked with Street Squad about how she's excited to see how the South Carolina State Museum will bring fun to summer camp.

"The difference with the State Museum is they are a little bit more educational, but even though they're educational, they're still really, really fun," said Rubinson.

It will be in-person for kids from the ages of 6 to 12. They'll be covering different topics like astronomy, art and natural history.

Health procedures will be in place and there will be limited capacity. This includes masks and cleaning.

Jennifer Thrailkill, with the museum, says they're excited to welcome kids back for summer camp.

"I think one of the things that our camps offer specifically is this ability to learn about a lot of different subjects within a particular time frame. You can learn about art, you can learn about natural history, you can learn about dinosaurs, you can learn about birds," explained Thrailkill. "You can learn about robots and how to code websites. All types of different things when you come here to the state museum."

The camps will be going on from June through August.