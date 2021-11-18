SC State receives $150,000 grant for nuclear engineering program

Interim president Alex Conyers says this is the only university statewide to offer the nuclear engineering program.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Fifteen South Carolina State University's nuclear engineering program students were honored with a $150,000 grant from Duke Energy.

“Being able to complete our degree program without having to worry about finances is really great," said SC State senior and nuclear engineering student Shia Jones.

Jones, along with Noah Davis, are two of fifteen nuclear engineering students who received the scholarship.

“I plan to continue my education into a grad program to do nuclear medicine," said Jones and then added she has a dream of pursuing a career in cancer research.

Interim president of SC State Alex Conyers says the school is the only university statewide, and only HBCU nationwide, to offer a nuclear engineering program.

“My hopes for these students is they will continue their education, graduate, and become significant contributors to our nuclear engineering workforce," said Conyers.

Davis said he is still deciding what he wants to do long-term in the field of nuclear engineering, but thinks receiving the grant is a step in the right direction.