SC State University celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Zumba Challenge

SC State's military counselor is teaching the bulldog community Zumba to honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Several South Carolina State University Students were on the central campus learning some new dance moves. It's a fitness challenge for them to embrace other cultures.

"Zumba is the universal language of dance and fitness to love yourself," explained Curry. "I want some of the young ladies and gentlemen around the campus to embrace themselves being able to be fit just by dancing. Be healthier than what they were yesterday and embrace the Hispanic and Latin culture through dance."

"I think people think we do different things like dance, sing, or talk," said Simone Barnes, SC State Senior. "However, where does that come from, and how does that correlate to what you do daily."

Barnes says this is her first time learning Zumba. The SC State senior believes she gained so much more during this event.