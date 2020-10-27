SC State University suspends athletic practices after employee testes positive for COVID-19

This is the first employee-related case since the university resumed face-to-face course delivery to a limited number of students on campus on September 17, accordin

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The SC State University announced it has suspended athletic practices after an athletics staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the university, this decision was made in order to maintain safety. This is the first employee-related case since the university resumed face-to-face course delivery to a limited number of students on campus on September 17, according to SC State.

"To ensure the safety of our student-athletes and athletics staff, we have made the decision to suspend practices and are continuing to aggressively follow public health and safety guidelines," said university President James E. Clark.

According to SC State, contact tracing has been conducted and student-athletes who came in direct contact with the employee have been quarantined while the university awaits test results. According to the university, these students are studying remotely. Maintenance crews have performed additional sanitization of athletic training facilities and equipment.

Student-athletes are tested weekly in accordance with public health and NCAA guidelines and are monitored daily by the university's healthcare team on campus.

"The health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and community remain our number one priority," said Clark. "We are committed to making certain that our students have an open path to continue their academic pursuits, even in a pandemic, and we are making plans for further enhanced testing as we prepare for the majority of students to return for the Spring semester," said Clark.