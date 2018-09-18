Greenville, SC (Greenville News) - A suspect is now in custody thanks to a convenience store clerk who stopped the man from sexually assaulting a customer, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Police said an officer was dispatched to an assault in progress at a convenience store on North Pleasantburg Drive.

When the officer arrived, police said he found the suspect already subdued by a store employee.

Xedrin Charles Kilgore of Greenville was arrested Sunday and charged with assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct — 2nd degree, according to Greenville police and online jail records.

The victim told police she was fondled in the store and that the suspect followed her to her car as she was leaving.

There, the victim said she was assaulted and threatened further until an employee came out of the store and began striking the suspect, subduing him until police arrived.

Kilgore was being held at the Greenville County Detention Center Monday on a $20,000 bond, records show.

