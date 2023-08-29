SC lawmakers study cost of free meals for K-12 students

Last year, almost two-thirds of all K-12 students qualified for free or reduced-price meals.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a state where nearly one in five children faces food insecurity, lawmakers in South Carolina are exploring the cost of providing free meals to all K-12 students across the state.

Last year, statistics revealed that almost two-thirds of all K-12 students qualified for free or reduced-price meals. Advocates suggest that this initiative could potentially save South Carolina families with two children approximately $1,000 annually.

Maria Reyes, a parent from Fairfield County, is a member of the exploratory committee.

"For me as a parent, it's difficult knowing 1 in 5 children go hungry in this state, and a good meal at school is sometimes the only good meal they get," Reyes said.

Lawmakers expect the program to cost $60 million, which Reyes says is a small price to pay for a big impact.

"The majority of the funds for this program are federal funds, so if it is a matter of paperwork, do the paperwork and get the money for our children,” said Reyes.

While several high-poverty schools in South Carolina already qualify for a federal program that covers meal costs for all students without requiring parental paperwork, there are some eligible schools that have yet to participate in the program.

Philip Ford, the Manager of Policy and Advocacy for Wholespire, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy eating, points out the gaps in the current system.

"There are also 40,000 students who are on that bubble that aren’t eligible for Medicaid or food stamps and are being left out, but their families are struggling and don’t have the income to be able to provide them with nutritious meals," Ford said.

Ford and Reyes both advocate not only for the provision of free meals but also for ensuring their nutritional value.

"No more of these food swamps or pizza, hamburgers every now and then. That’s okay, but it shouldn't be the primary diet of kids through 12," Ford said.

"I would like free meals for all South Carolina students, but I also would like for there to be more scratch meals, more fresh fruits, and vegetables provided to our students,” said Reyes.

In addition to considering the financial and logistical aspects of universal free meals, lawmakers are considering shifting oversight of food programs to the State Department of Agriculture.

Recommendations from the committee are expected before the legislature reconvenes in January.