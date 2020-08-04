COLUMBIA, S.C. — Being named South Carolina Teacher of the Year is a prestigious honor for Palmetto state educators.

So far, two finalists for 2021 teacher of the year have been named and both of them are from the Midlands.

Shawn Norris, PE teacher at Satchel Ford Elementary in Richland One was not expecting the zoom call from the SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman naming him a finalist, “I’m surprised- I wasn’t really plan on it actually happening. The whole process has been fun. It feels weird because I just believe that I’m doing my job.”

Sarah Gams English teacher at Spring Hill High School in Lexington-Richland 5 also got the exciting phone call naming her a finalist as well, “This honor of being in the top five is just beyond anything I’ve dreamed and it’s just that- an incredible honor.”

Sarah Gams standing with her congratulations decorations in her front yard.

LexRich5

English teacher Sarah Gams has been teaching for 16-years and says her job is her absolute joy, “To represent in the top five finalists- its an honor and it’s a responsibility and I take it seriously and I’m going to try and be a good voice for our profession and a good role model for our profession because I know that I made the finalists but the teachers that I’m representing are just as wonderful, just as passionate, just as incredibly talented as anyone in any profession in any field and so I’m going to do my best to represent them.”

Shawn Norris, who is in his 20th year of teaching physical education says, “I really think of the responsibility of not just representing my school but my school district well. Just wanting to do a good job to not only represent the area of physical education but our school and our school district.”

Shawn Norris with one of his students.

Shawn Norris

Each finalist receives $10,000 and will go on to the next stage- interviews with expert judges and the winner will be announced at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Gala- which is awaiting rescheduling.

The winner will receive a total of $25,000 and a new BMW to drive as they serve as ambassador and state spokesperson for educators all over SC.

Congratulations to these two Midlands teachers and we will continue to update you with the results.