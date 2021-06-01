SC technical colleges offer tuition-free training

To help alleviate shortages in the workforce, $8 million in GEER funds will be given to colleges to help fill vacant jobs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's jobless rate continues to improve.

For June, that number is 4.5%, better than the nationwide average of 5.9%.

This uptick in employment comes in conjunction with the state's decision to opt out of federal unemployment programs that were providing extra money to the jobless.

To help fill vacant jobs, Governor Henry McMaster set aside $8 million for the state's technical colleges.

"It's an opportunity that, quite frankly, doesn't come along that often without you having to pay out of pocket," said Dr. Tim Hardee, President of South Carolina's Technical College System.

All of South Carolina's technical colleges are offering tuition-free training for industries that need employees now.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June is 4.5 percent, down from May's unemployment rate of 4.6 percent. Read South Carolina's June Employment Situation report and statement by Executive Director Dan Ellzey here --> https://t.co/E1uZMwI7L2 pic.twitter.com/QLZXfz51go — SCDEW (@SCDEWinfo) July 16, 2021

This is thanks to a partnership between the South Carolina Technical College System and the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

"Every person receiving unemployment benefits in South Carolina received an e-mail about this training that's available," said Hardee.

Hardee says the $8 million in GEER funds will reimburse schools for the training. The plan is to move up to 3,000 people from unemployment into the workforce.

"In the areas such as health care, IT, manufacturing, transportation distribution and logistics," said Hardee. "Specific programs would be things like a patient care technician, welding programs, CDL truck driver training, lineman training, heavy equipment operator, forklift operator."

The partnership applies to classes that are 16 weeks or less.

"You can do it in as little as two to three weeks...and have the skillset to be competitive in the marketplace," said Dr. Ronald Rhames, President of Midlands Technical College.

Rhames says removing the financial barrier helps more students focus on their classes and careers. For many, it means access to a path they've always wanted which can lead to a job with higher pay.

"It's going to make a huge difference to the mindset of an individual who has the stress of maybe being laid off, or who has the stress of thinking their job may be gone," said Rhames. "The individual can have the confidence that their lives, if turned upside down, can be right-sided."

“We are excited about offering these programs at no cost to residents of [Central Carolina Technical College’s] four county service area,” said Dean of Workforce Development and South Carolina Environmental Training Center Elizabeth Williams. “Our goal is to get as many people trained as possible and get them in the workforce. These programs are a great opportunity for anyone looking for a new career path or serve as a way to enhance their current career.”

For those interested in taking advantage of these free training classes, officials recommend calling your local technical college first thing Monday.