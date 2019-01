ALLENDALE, S.C. — A 17-year-old from Allendale is facing attempted murder charges after officials say he shot a child.

Jacob Isiah Newton, 17, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

During a December 23 shooting, Newton reportedly fired a handgun at three people, hitting a 3-year-old girl.

The girl suffered serious bodily injuries, according to a SLED report.

Newton is booked at the Allendale County Detention Center.