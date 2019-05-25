SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies say this 16-year-old ran away from home, but now they are asking for the public to help locate him.

Jameek Kelly, 16, was last seen by his father on May 8 at their home on Sandra Court in Wedgefield.

The teen had been keeping in contact with his father until earlier this week. A text message on May 21 was the last time his father heard from him, according to a report.

Kelly is a 5 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, or have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.