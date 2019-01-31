ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 16-year-old from Orangeburg is facing a criminal sexual conduct charge in connection to an incident at a party last year.

The teen is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party in Bamberg County on October 7, 2018. Officials say force was used during the incident, and consent was not given.

According to an affidavit, the victim suffered injuries to her breasts and neck.

The suspect was identified through witness statements and identifications.

Charged as an adult with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with aggravated force, the suspect was booked and released from the Bamberg County Detention Center.