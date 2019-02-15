COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A proposal allowing county treasurers in South Carolina to give federal workers three extra months to pay their property taxes after the government shutdown is on its way to the governor.

The House unanimously approved on Thursday a compromise already passed by the Senate.

The bill leaves it up to county treasurers to determine what proof is needed from federal workers or federal contractors who lost at least half of their income when the government shut down for 35 days in December and January.

Gov. Henry McMaster has until around the end of next week to either sign or veto the bill.