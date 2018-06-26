Bishopville, SC (WLTX) - A transgender woman from the Midlands was found dead in Jacksonville, Florida, over the weekend.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Cathalina Christina James from Bishopville, was shot to death at a Jacksonville hotel Sunday, according to a report.

James is the third transgender black woman to be murdered in the Florida city in the past three months. No arrests have been made in this case, or any of the recent murders.

Officials say funeral arrangements are pending, but will be held in Bishopville.

