CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina trooper is currently in the hospital after a car crashed into him during a traffic stop Friday.

Lance Cpl. P.M. Wilkins was standing beside a traffic violator's door when a car lost control and came crashing into the car, and him. Wilkins had just pulled the car over on I-85 South in Cherokee County for speeding when the crash happened around 8 a.m.

The trooper was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, and is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.