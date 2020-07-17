SC unemployment rate dropped in June, SCDEW says

According to SCDEW, unemployment has decreased to 210,721 people, which is a decrease of 88,947 people since May 2020.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW), the SC unemployment has fallen during the month of June to 8.7 percent.

According to SCDEW, seasonally adjusted employment in SC increased to 2,222,144 (households.)

According to the data, since May 2020, the new employment has increased by 105,714 people and a decrease of 80,904 people in comparison to June of last year.

According to SCDEW, unemployment has decreased to 210,721 people, which is a decrease of 88,947 people since May 2020. It is also an increase of 141,558 over June 2019.

According to the data, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 8.7 percent in June from May’s revised estimate of 12.4 percent.

The national unemployment rate declined from 13.3 percent in May to 11.1 percent in June.

SCDEW estimates the labor force increased to 2,432,865, an increase of 16,767 people over May 2020. This is an increase of 60,654 individuals over June 2019.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster put out a statement in response to the SC unemployment numbers for June where the unemployment rate dropped from 12.4% in May to 8.7% in June.

“This news shows that South Carolina is leading the way in our economic recovery efforts and that we can, and will, overcome any challenge by working together, being smart, and showing compassion for our neighbors. We must maintain this momentum by continuing to get South Carolinians back to work in the safest way possible because we must ensure the future economic health of our state and our people,” Gov. McMaster's statement read.

This data was collected as part of a monthly survey of about 60,000 households conducted by the Census Bureau for the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This survey provides monthly statistics on employment, unemployment, and related subjects analyzed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, according to SCDEW.

