South Carolina veterans react to word of military troops leaving Afghanistan

President Biden has announced that all military will leave Afghanistan by August 31. Here's how local veterans are reacting to the news.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — "It doesn't make sense to go to war."

That's what veteran Robert Parker, E8 Master Sargent who was deployed to Vietnam, says about President Biden's decision to withdraw troops. It's a good one. "If we keep pushing that can down the road, there's just going to be more people dying," he said.

When asked what he thought about those who believe America should remain in Afghanistan, Parker said, "If they were to be deployed in a place like that then I think, and this is just my opinion, I think they would see it differently."

President Biden has announced the 20-year United States military mission in Afghanistan will end next month. He is now calling on the country leaders to unite to prevent a civil war.

The President made the decision to pull out after meeting with his national security team. The Commander-in-chief, saying at a press conference on Thursday June 8th, "I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome."

Meanwhile Iraq veteran, Steven Diaz with Hidden Wounds, is calling the pull out sad. "It was kind of disheartening. I mean knowing what's going on, knowing the sacrifices that we've made," says Diaz.

Diaz fears the Taliban will now grow stronger, saying, "To me personally, looking at it as someone in the civilian population but as someone with military background, I see it as a mistake."

Diaz was wounded in Iraq by an IED in 2005.

Veteran and Secretary of the South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs, Will Grimsley, says he understands the frustrations but says its policy, "It is a difficult challenge to leave things that way. Those aren't our choices, those are policy choices. Our job is to the best we possible can within the policy."

After three decades in the military he is now working for the V.A, and Grimsley says returning troops will feel a mix of emotions.

"First off there is exhilaration. We all want to come, see our families, coming home is extremely important… but there's always that feeling of one more thing of an opportunity I may have."