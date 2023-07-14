SC to reimburse victims of SNAP scams. Here's what you need to know

The State Department of Social Services said to recover that money, recipients must file paperwork with the agency by July 21.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina households that were electronically robbed of their SNAP benefits will soon be able to get that money back.

Thieves across the country are using 'skimming devices' to target the cards.

It leaves some recipients with a terrible surprise: going to buy groceries, only to realize all the money's been taken out of their account.

If their benefits have been electronically stolen after June 21, they have 30 days from the date that they discovered the benefits were stolen to request the replacement benefits.

According to DSS, 1,200 South Carolinians have reported stolen benefits, totaling more than half a million dollars.

DSS said victims who previously reported the theft to DSS should have gotten the form in the mail to fill out and return. Those who never did, should contact DSS now.

"You can also go into your county DSS office and request a form for the affidavit of loss, but we encourage folks to try to do that online because it's going to cut down on the time for processing," said Connelly-Anne Ragley.

Sue Berkowitz with the South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center said she's thankful the state is taking action.

“There are so many people who just gave up and didn’t realize they could get their benefits returned or didn’t know they could get their benefits returned," said Berkowitz.

Food banks like Harvest Hope are also working to spread the word.

“I think it’s a great idea I’m really glad the state’s doing it, we just need to make sure it's executed," said CEO Erine Rowe.

Ragley adds the turnaround time for replacement is 45 to 60 days.

All of the money is being reimbursed by the federal government.