FORT MILL, S.C. — A vulnerable adult was left with several marks and bruises, and a report says that was due to the actions of his sole caregiver.

Patricia Elizabeth Brookhart, 67, is charged with abuse of vulnerable adult.

Brookhart, a former detention officer at the York County Detention Center, is accused of kicking and paddling a vulnerable adult, as well using belts and fists to hit him.

The incident occurred between October 1 and 3 of last year, and resulted in the adult being left with marks and bruises on his body. According to a report, he also suffered medical issues due to neglect and lack of medical care.

In addition to the alleged abuse, Brookhart reportedly deposited the victim's Social Security into her account each month, but wouldn't allow him to have any of the money.