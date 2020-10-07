SC will pay postage for all mail-in ballots in November

The plaintiffs alleged the requirement for voters to pay their own postage was akin to a tax.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Elections officials in South Carolina have agreed to provide prepaid return postage for all absentee ballots by mail this November.

The State Elections Commission said it would supply the postage for this year's general election in a federal court filing Wednesday.

The agreement follows a lawsuit by individual voters and Democratic party groups earlier this year over voting access and safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plaintiffs alleged the requirement for voters to pay their own postage was akin to a tax.