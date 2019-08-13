A 68-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator in South Carolina, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

At around 10 p.m. Monday, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the Bluffton Fire District and Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a neighborhood in Sun City to a woman who was bitten by an alligator. The name of the woman has not been released.

According to the report, the woman was walking her dog Monday night about 25 yards from a pond when she come upon an 8-to 9-foot-long alligator. The woman was bitten on her leg and hand/wrist and was transported by EMS to Savannah Memorial for treatment.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was notified and responded to investigate the incident.

SCDNR officers contacted someone to assist with locating the alligator. The alligator was captures and removed from the pond. According to SCDNR, it was euthanized by the alligator control agents.



As of Tuesday afternoon, the injured woman remains hospitalized in Savannah.



