Charleston, SC (AP) - A South Carolina woman has been arrested and charged in the death of her baby that was dropped earlier this week.

News outlets report that a police statement says 31-year-old Tamika Yolanda Williams of North Charleston said she dropped 3-day-old Triton to the ground Tuesday, then placed him in a bassinet and waited 20 minutes before calling for help.

She's been charged with homicide by child abuse. It was not known if she has a lawyer.

Investigators say Williams deliberately dropped the boy, causing several skull fractures. The Charleston County Coroner's Office confirmed Thursday the child died of blunt head trauma.

The woman's husband, 38-year-old Marcus Williams said he doesn't know what his wife might have done, but he said he forgives her. He called her a "good mother."

