ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — An Allendale County woman is facing charges after officials say she took money from her employer illegally.

Patricia Hutto Smith, 61,is accused of embezzling money from a private business in Allendale County. Smith was employed by the business, which specializes in commercial equipment.

According to a report, Smith issued and deposited checks from the business' account to her personal/ family member account from March 17, 2017, to January 12, 2018. Those checks totaled more than $10,000, and were in addition to her regular pay checks.

She is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and booked at the Allendale Detention Center.